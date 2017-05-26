Motor Sports

Team Penske wins pit challenge with Will Power behind wheel

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 4:16 pm 05/26/2017 04:16pm
Will Power, of Australia, drives through the first turn during the final practice session for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 26, 2017 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Team Penske won the pit stop challenge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday with Will Power behind the wheel.

Power’s crew edged James Hinchcliffe of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports in the best-of-three final, a Carburetion Day tradition at the famed track. Power won the first race, Hinchcliffe took the second and Power claimed the rubber match before thousands of spectators. The crowd then made a mass exodus through the track infield to attend a concert featuring Barenaked Ladies and the Steve Miller Band.

It was Penske’s third consecutive victory in the pit stop challenge and 10th in the last 13 years. Helio Castroneves won the previous two years. Chip Ganassi Racing is the only other team to win the event since 2004.

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports finished second for the second straight year.

