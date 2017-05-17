Motor Sports

Ed Carpenter fastest on 3rd day of Indy 500 practice

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 6:27 pm 05/17/2017 06:27pm
Ed Carpenter looks over data on a tablet during a practice session for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ed Carpenter turned the fastest lap by hitting 222.894 mph on the third day of Indianapolis 500 practice Wednesday.

Scott Dixon, the 2008 Indy 500 winner and fastest Honda driver, was second at 222.599. JR Hildebrand was third at 220.553.

Carpenter and Hildebrand both drive Chevrolet-powered car.

Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso was fourth at 219.533.

Speeds were down for the second straight day and were the lowest since Marco Andretti hit 226 on Monday. Warm and windy conditions limited the number of laps and time spent on the track as teams prepare for qualifying this weekend for the May 28 race.

