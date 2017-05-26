Motor Sports

Castroneves fastest on Carb Day as another Honda engine goes

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 12:58 pm 05/26/2017 12:58pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three-time champion Helio Castroneves turned the fastest lap on Carb Day during the final practice for the Indy 500, while more engine trouble for Honda left teams leery of what could happen on race day.

Castroneves posted a lap of 227.377 mph Friday, giving the Chevrolet-powered teams that struggled mightily during qualifying last weekend reason for hope. He was followed on the speed chart by six Honda-powered cars, including two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso.

That was the good news for Honda. The bad news came late in the hour-long session, when James Hinchcliffe’s engine let go entering Turn 3. Oil and water sprayed out the side of his car as it came to a stop on the apron, and Hinchcliffe was left wondering exactly what went wrong.

It was the seventh Honda engine to fail during the lead-up to the Indy 500.

