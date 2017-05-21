Motor Sports

Bourdais recovering from pelvis surgery after barrier crash

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017
The car driven by Sebastien Bourdais, of France, impacts the wall in the second turn during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 20, 2017 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Mike Fair)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar driver Sebastien Bourdais is recovering from pelvis surgery after his car slammed into a barrier.

Series medical director Dr. Geoffrey Billows says he met with Bourdais on Sunday and the French driver was “doing even better than I expected.”

Bourdais was injured during Saturday’s qualifying. His car wiggled going through the second turn and when the four-time Champ Car champion tried to correct the car, it slid up the track and slammed head-on into the SAFER barrier. The No. 18 car flipped before stopping on the back straightaway.

Bourdais was diagnosed with multiple fractures in his pelvis and a fractured right hip. He had surgery Saturday night.

Team owner Dale Coyne has not announced a replacement for next Sunday’s race.

More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org

