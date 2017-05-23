Motor Sports

AP Exclusive: Mixed emotions for Dixon after armed robbery

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 1:07 pm 05/23/2017 01:07pm
Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, grabs his helmet before the start of a practice session for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Monday, May 22, 2017 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — IndyCar driver Scott Dixon is speaking publicly for the first time about being robbed at gunpoint hours after winning the pole for this weekend’s Indianapolis 500.

Dixon and retired IndyCar great Dario Franchitti were robbed at a Taco Bell drive-thru on Sunday night not far from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Two teenage boys were later arrested by police.

Dixon tells The Associated Press the incident was “shocking” and made him “feel really small again.”

He says the biggest thing was simply hoping that everything would turn out OK.

