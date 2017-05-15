Motor Sports

Andretti posts fastest speed in Indianapolis 500 practice

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 6:21 pm 05/15/2017 06:21pm
Marco Andretti watches from pit wall during a practice session for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marco Andretti posted the fastest lap in Monday’s first Indianapolis 500 practice. He completed the 2.5-mile oval in 226.338 mph.

Scott Dixon was second at 225.296 mph. Andretti and Dixon both use Honda engines.

Two-time Indy pole winner Ed Carpenter had the top Chevrolet car, finishing third at 224.969 mph on a warm, sunny day. Honda drivers Sebastien Bourdais and Ryan Hunter-Reay rounded out the top five.

Team owner Michael Andretti is attempting to put six cars on the 33-car starting grid, one of them being his son.

Another of Andretti’s drivers, rookie Jack Harvey, was not seriously injured in the first crash of the month.

Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. The 101st running of the 500 is set for May 28.

Motor Sports