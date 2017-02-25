9:42 am, February 25, 2017
63° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Motor Sports

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Motor Sports » Nature's Bakery counters suit…

Nature’s Bakery counters suit over Patrick’s sponsorship

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 9:32 am 02/25/2017 09:32am
Share
Danica Patrick stands by her car during the national anthem before the NASCAR Clash auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Nature’s Bakery has filed a response to a $31 million breach of contract suit brought by Stewart-Haas Racing because the company severed its sponsorship with Danica Patrick.

The counterclaim in North Carolina Superior Court contends Stewart-Haas Racing “could not control” Patrick and allowed her to endorse products that rivaled the fig bars and brownies sold by Nature’s Bakery. The company says it was spending $15 million a year and expected four times the return for sponsoring Patrick’s car.

Instead, SHR could not guarantee exclusivity in the on-the-go foods category because Patrick endorsed competitor Six Star Pro Nutrition.

The counterclaim alleges “it was as if Michael Jordan decided to wear Adidas while being paid by Nike.” Nature’s Bakery says the relationship was clearly not working six months into the contract.

Topics:
Consumer News Latest News Money News Motor Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Motor Sports » Nature's Bakery counters suit…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Motor Sports