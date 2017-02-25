Nature’s Bakery counters suit over Patrick’s sponsorship

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Nature’s Bakery has filed a response to a $31 million breach of contract suit brought by Stewart-Haas Racing because the company severed its sponsorship with Danica Patrick.

The counterclaim in North Carolina Superior Court contends Stewart-Haas Racing “could not control” Patrick and allowed her to endorse products that rivaled the fig bars and brownies sold by Nature’s Bakery. The company says it was spending $15 million a year and expected four times the return for sponsoring Patrick’s car.

Instead, SHR could not guarantee exclusivity in the on-the-go foods category because Patrick endorsed competitor Six Star Pro Nutrition.

The counterclaim alleges “it was as if Michael Jordan decided to wear Adidas while being paid by Nike.” Nature’s Bakery says the relationship was clearly not working six months into the contract.