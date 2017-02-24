11:10 pm, February 24, 2017
Grala wins NASCAR Truck Series opener after Crafton flips

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 10:38 pm 02/24/2017 10:38pm
Matt Crafton (88)'s truck is upside down after being involved in a multi-truck collision on the final lap during the NASCAR Trucks auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Kaz Grala won the NASCAR Truck Series season opener Friday night, getting through a massive wreck on the final lap at Daytona International Speedway.

The 18-year-old Grala became the youngest winner in a NASCAR national series at Daytona. He was lucky to even make it to the checkered flag.

Two-time series champion Matt Crafton was leading the 100-lap race when he got turned sideways and went for a wild ride that included several spins and a harrowing flip. Crafton’s No. 88 Toyota landed on all four tires, and he was able to walk away unscathed.

Only 13 of 32 trucks finished on the lead lap, but even that doesn’t properly explain the all the damage done in a little more than two hours.

Austin Wayne Self was second, followed by Chase Briscoe and John Hunter Nemechek. Nemechek’s dad, Joe, was fifth.

___

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

___

This story has been updated to clarify that Grala is youngest winner in a NASCAR national series at Daytona.

