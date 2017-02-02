5:27 am, February 4, 2017
Ex-head of Boston Indy bid charged with kicking photographer

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 2:58 pm 02/02/2017 02:58pm
SALEM, Mass. (AP) — The former chief executive of the failed effort to bring IndyCar racing to Boston has been charged with kicking a news photographer in a courthouse hallway.

John Casey was freed on $1,200 bail after pleading not guilty to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at his arraignment Thursday in Salem.

Prosecutors say the 53-year-old Casey swore at reporters and kicked a Boston Herald photographer in the arm Wednesday after leaving a courtroom following a hearing on a civil matter. In that case, Global Partners, a gas station and convenience store company, has sued for the return of $275,000 it paid to sponsor the race.

Casey is representing himself in both cases.

He said he suffered a panic attack when approached by the “aggressive” photographer and denied making contact.

Motor Sports
