3:14 pm, January 28, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Motor Sports

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Motor Sports » Rolex 24 begins with…

Rolex 24 begins with Barbosa leading, Gordon waiting

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 3:00 pm 01/28/2017 03:00pm
Share
Jeff Gordon signs autographs for fans before the IMSA 24-hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The 55th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona is underway, with pole-sitter Joao Barbosa leading the 55-car field to the green flag.

The twice-around-the-clock endurance race began under cool temperatures and cloudy skies, with a threat of steady rain predicted for later Saturday.

Four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon started the race in the pits, with Wayne Taylor Racing teammate Ricky Taylor opening behind the wheel of the No. 10 Cadillac.

“Dancing with the Stars” runner-up and IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe, four-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon and 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay also are in the field.

Chip Ganassi Racing, which has dominated the Rolex in recent years, has two entries. One of them includes Joey Hand, Dirk Mueller and Sebastien Bourdais, who won their class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans last year.

___

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Motor Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Motor Sports » Rolex 24 begins with…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Motor Sports