4:38 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Pruett, 6 others to be inducted in Motorsports Hall of Fame

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 4:28 pm 01/26/2017 04:28pm
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Five-time Rolex 24 at Daytona champion Scott Pruett is one of seven people selected for induction in the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America.

The 2017 class was announced Thursday at Daytona International Speedway.

The other inductees are sprint car legend Steve Kinser, three-time Daytona 200 motorcycle champion Dick Klamfoth, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Terry Labonte, drag racing and land-speed record pioneer Paula Murphy, two-time NASCAR champ Herb Thomas and longtime commentator Brock Yates.

The class will be inducted on June 28 in Daytona Beach.

Pruett shares the record for Rolex 24 championships with Hurley Haywood. Pruett is racing in this year’s sports car classic that starts Saturday afternoon, driving a new Lexus entry in the production-based GT Daytona class.

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

