Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with INFs Cody Asche and Everth Cabrera, LHPs David Holmberg and Cory Luebke, C Roberto Pena and Geovany Soto and RHPs Blake Smith and Anthony Swarzak on minor league contracts.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Named Orlando Merced hitting coach, Chad Cordero bullpen coach and Alex Puskarich strength conditioning coach for Billings (Pioneer).

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed OF Brandon Jacobs.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed a letter of intent to purchase majority ownership of Iowa (NBADL).

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed F Joel Anthony to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with wide receivers coach Mike Groh.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Promoted Matt Cavanaugh to offensive coordinator, Greg Manusky to defensive coordinator, Chad Englehart to strength and conditioning coach. Named Kevin O’Connell quarterbacks coach, Jim Tomsula defensive line coach and Kavan Latham assistant strength and conditioning coach. Re-signed LS Nick Sundberg.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Ryan Lankford and DBs Keith Lewis and Jeremy Harris.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned F Drew Miller to Grand Rapids (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended San Jose F Alex Gallant two games for a charging incident in a game at San Diego on Jan. 20.

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Recalled D Mason Geertsen from Colorado (ECHL). Reassigned F Alex Belzile and D Cody Corbett to Colorado.

STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled D Ryan Culkin from Adirondack (AHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Released Gs Justin Kowalkoski and Jordan Ruby.

MOTORSPORTS Formula One

F1 — Announced chief executive officer Bernie Ecclestone will become honorary chairman and serve as an adviser. Named Chase Carey chief executive officer.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed M Ian Harkes.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Brent Kallman.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Dan Metzger and G Evan Louro.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Chance Myers. Re-signed D-M Amobi Okugo. Announced F Dairon Asprilla was returned by Millonarios F.C. (Colombia).

North American Soccer League

JACKSONVILLE ARMADA FC — Re-signed C Mechack Jerome.

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed D Jimmy Mulligan and G Kyle Zobeck.

COLLEGE

FLAGLER — Announced the retirement of men’s basketball coach Bo Clark at the end of the 2016-17 season.

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Named Jesse Cormier men’s soccer coach.

GEORGE BROWN — Named Tom Valcke baseball coach.

PURDUE — Named Derrick Jackson assistant football coach.

SAINT ROSE — Named Reece Vega track and field coach.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments