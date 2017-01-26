11:52 am, January 27, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

Motor Sports

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Motor Sports » Michael Waltrip says his…

Michael Waltrip says his 30th Daytona 500 will be his last

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 6:56 pm 01/26/2017 06:56pm
Share

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Michael Waltrip says next month’s Daytona 500 will be his last NASCAR race.

Waltrip is a two-time Daytona 500 winner, and the Feb. 26 race will mark his 30th career start in “The Great American Race.”

The Toyota will be sponsored by Aaron’s and will be the No. 15 Thanks Mikey Toyota. Waltrip and Aaron’s have been partners for almost 20 years, and last year he signed a multi-year agreement to continue as a company spokesman.

The 53-year-old Waltrip retired from full-time racing after the 2009 season. He has continued running in restrictor-plate races since, including Daytona and the first Talladega race last year.

Aaron’s will soon air a video showing select moments from the past 17 years. The videos will be shared across Aaron’s social media channels leading up to Waltrip’s final Daytona 500.

___

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Motor Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Motor Sports » Michael Waltrip says his…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Motor Sports