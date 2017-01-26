11:53 am, January 27, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Watch and listen live to the 44th Annual March for Life and related events.

Motor Sports

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Motor Sports » Joao Barbosa wins overall…

Joao Barbosa wins overall pole for Rolex 24 at Daytona

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 6:30 pm 01/26/2017 06:30pm
Share
Driver Joao Barbosa, of Portugal, left, gets a hug from his wife Mariana after he won the pole position for the IMSA 24-hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Joao Barbosa won the overall pole for the Rolex 24 at Daytona, another strong showing for Cadillac’s new sports car program.

Barbosa turned a lap of 1 minute, 36.903 seconds in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, just 0.07 seconds ahead of Action Express teammate Dane Cameron in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac.

The top five prototypes were separated by 0.706 seconds, setting up what should be a competitive endurance race at Daytona International Speedway. The twice-around-the-clock event begins Saturday on the 3.56-mile road course.

Barbosa took the overall pole in the prototype class. James French (PC), Joey Hand (GTLM) and Alessandro Pier Guidi (GTD) were tops in the other classes.

Barbosa shares the seat with longtime co-driver Christian Fittipaldi and Filipe Albuquerque. Cameron shares the wheel with Eric Curran, Mike Conway and Seb Morris.

___

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News Motor Sports
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » Motor Sports » Joao Barbosa wins overall…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Motor Sports