AP PHOTOS: Bernie Ecclestone through the years

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 10:37 am 01/24/2017 10:37am
FILE - This is a Saturday, Aug. 12, 2000 file photo of Michael Schumacher, left, jokes with Bernie Ecclestone, while Finland's Mika Hakkinen, right, looks on after qualifying practice at the Hungaroring racetrack near Budapest. ﻿﻿Bernie Ecclestone's reign of Formula One ended after Liberty Media officially completed its takeover of the series on Monday Jan 23, 2017. ((AP photo/Lionel Cironneau/ File)

LONDON (AP) — Bernie Ecclestone transformed Formula One into a multi-billion dollar business, and turned himself into quite a man about town.

Through four decades as the boss of F1, the British businessman mixed with world leaders, world champions and even a couple of wives.

Ecclestone’s reign ended Monday when Liberty Media completed its takeover of the series, making the former face of F1 an honorary chairman and adviser.

Although he will now be on the sidelines, The Associated Press was there during Ecclestone’s heyday, capturing images of the man with the kings of Spain and Bahrain, Russian President Vladimir Putin, former F1 champions Michael Schumacher and Niki Lauda, among others.

