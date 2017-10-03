Montgomery Co. votes on funding to fight gangs

ROCKVILLE, Md. — The Montgomery County Council will hold a vote on a supplementary budget item Tuesday.

The council will vote on a package that would add $597,000 to the police department and $247,000 to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The money added to the police department would add a new section to the gang unit, adding six new positions. In the State’s Attorney’s Office, additional assistant state’s attorneys and one legal assistant would be added.

The supplemental budget items come during a year in which police and prosecutors say gang activity in the region is up, with some Montgomery County gang members tied to violence among reported gang members in neighboring jurisdictions, including Fairfax County.

Montgomery County Council President Roger Berliner predicted that the vote to add funding to the current budget would be unanimous.

“We need to have more police work and we need to have more state prosecution; and that’s what these dollars will provide,” Berliner said.

