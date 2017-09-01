201.5
Man found dead inside car at Montgomery Co. shopping center

By Jason Fuller September 30, 2017 4:42 am 09/30/2017 04:42am
WASHINGTON — Montgomery County police are investigating the death of a man who was found inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a shopping center in Kensington, Maryland.

It happened Monday at the White Flint Plaza shopping center located at 5110 Nicholson Lane shortly before 2 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of a person in the rear seat area of a car observed to be dead.

The body was taken to Baltimore, where an autopsy was completed by the medical examiner.

Joseph Sylvester Ndyamukama, 51, was identified as the victim on Wednesday. He had no confirmed address. The cause of death has not been determined.

Police have not been able locate Ndyamukama’s next-of-kin and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information should call the Montgomery County police at 240-773-5070. Callers may remain anonymous.

Below is the area where the victim Ndyamukama was found:

Maryland kensington Latest News Local News maryland Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News
