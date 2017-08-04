Montgomery Co. schools will stock overdose-reversing drug

WASHINGTON — Doses of a lifesaving drug will soon be on the shelves of every Montgomery County public school.

Opioid overdose deaths are at an all-time high in Maryland, with close to 1,500 overdose deaths reported in the state in 2016. The opioid crisis resulted in the Gov. Larry Hogan declaring a state of emergency for the growing problem in March.

Maryland is covering the cost to get naloxone kits into high schools. Derek Turner, spokesman with Montgomery County Public Schools, said the school system and county health department will split the $15,000 cost to have kits at all middle and elementary schools in the county.

Related Stories Region’s leaders draw attention to opioid crisis Local News

The rollout comes after a state law took effect, which requires schools to have the opioid overdose-reversing drug on hand. The law requires school staff and personnel be trained and available to administer naloxone.

Naloxone will be available in all schools by Sept. 5.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.