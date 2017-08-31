3 years after kids vanish, Md. mother wants her charges dropped

The attorney for Catherine Hoggle, of Montgomery County, will likely file a motion to have three misdemeanor charges dropped, three years after her children disappeared.

Age-progressed photos of Jacob and Sarah Hoggle, show how they might have appeared in 2016. (Courtesy FindSarahFindJacob)

WASHINGTON — Almost three years after Catherine Hoggle’s two young children disappeared, her lawyer is expected to ask a Montgomery County judge to dismiss the three misdemeanor charges against her Thursday.

Hoggle is the last known person to see 3-year-old Sarah and 2-year-old Jacob Hoggle, Sept. 7, 2014. She told conflicting stories to her husband about where the children were.

Since January 2015, after being ruled incompetent to stand trial, Hoggle has been undergoing treatment at the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital, the state psychiatric hospital. According to her attorney and husband, she has a history of mental health issues, including paranoia and schizophrenia.

Hoggle’s attorney, David Felsen, will likely file a motion to have the charges against his client dismissed before a Thursday morning hearing.

Felsen has said under Maryland statutes, unless a defendant is charged with a felony or a crime of violence, misdemeanor charges must be dismissed after three years.

The final of Hoggle’s three misdemeanors was filed Sept. 15, 2014.

Prosecutors with Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office believe Hoggle murdered her two children, and have argued she is feigning mental illness to avoid trial.

Aware of the deadline, prosecutors requested Thursday’s hearing to review the most recent evaluation from doctors at Perkins. Sources say Hoggle’s treatment team found she remains unable to assist in her own defense, even though they have believed she can be restored to competency.

The children’s father, Troy Turner, has said prosecutors have told him they have enough evidence to indict Hoggle for murder, but she has not been charged with that crime.

Prosecutors and Montgomery County Police have never disclosed whether they have gathered any evidence suggesting Hoggle killed her children.

Hoggle has attempted to escape from Perkins several times during her confinement, according to prosecutors.

Although it would be theoretically possible for Hoggle to walk free if the District Court Judge dismissed the current misdemeanors against her, prosecutors would almost certainly file other misdemeanors or felony charges to keep her in custody, as they try to determine the fate of the children.

In addition, even if misdemeanor criminal charges are dropped, if a judge believes Hoggle is still a danger to herself or others, she could be kept at Perkins under a civil commitment.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.