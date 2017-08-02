501.5
2 struck in Montgomery Co. church parking lot

By Abigail Constantino August 6, 2017 4:55 am 08/06/2017 04:55am
WASHINGTON — Two people were in the hospital after they were struck by a car at a church parking lot in Montgomery County.

It happened at the River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation on River Road in Bethesda around 4:30 p.m.

A man and a woman, both 86 years old, were struck and are seriously injured, according to Paul Starks, spokesman for Montgomery County police.

The woman who was driving the striking vehicle, a Lexus, stayed at the scene.

Several lanes in the area were closed as police investigated.

church Latest News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation
