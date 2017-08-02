2 struck in Montgomery Co. church parking lot

WASHINGTON — Two people were in the hospital after they were struck by a car at a church parking lot in Montgomery County.
It happened at the River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation on River Road in Bethesda around 4:30 p.m.
A man and a woman, both 86 years old, were struck and are seriously injured, according to Paul Starks, spokesman for Montgomery County police.
The woman who was driving the striking vehicle, a Lexus, stayed at the scene.
Several lanes in the area were closed as police investigated.
