2 struck in Montgomery Co. church parking lot

WASHINGTON — Two people were in the hospital after they were struck by a car at a church parking lot in Montgomery County.

Police investigate the scene of a crash in a church parking lot in Montgomery County, Maryland, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service)

It happened at the River Road Unitarian Universalist Congregation on River Road in Bethesda around 4:30 p.m.

A man and a woman, both 86 years old, were struck and are seriously injured, according to Paul Starks, spokesman for Montgomery County police.

The woman who was driving the striking vehicle, a Lexus, stayed at the scene.

Several lanes in the area were closed as police investigated.

Below is the area where the crash happened:

Watch NBC Washington’s coverage:

“ “

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.