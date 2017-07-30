501.5
Montgomery Co. police release sketch of suspect in rape

By Abigail Constantino July 30, 2017 3:13 am 07/30/2017 03:13am
WASHINGTON — Montgomery County police need help identifying a suspect in a rape that happened Wednesday in Gaithersburg.

Police release sketch of rape suspect. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)

Police investigated a report of a sexual assault of a 26-year-old woman on July 26 at around 2:30 a.m. The victim left Quincy’s Bar and Grille on Orchard Road with a man she met at the restaurant. The man forced the victim to an area next to the Quince Orchard Plaza shopping center and raped her.

The suspect fled after the assault, and the victim drove home and reported the rape to the police.

Police describe the suspect as 5 feet 3 inches, Hispanic, approximately 20 to 30 years old, about 200 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or have information should contact 240-773-5050.

