4-month-old girl found dead in Gaithersburg; autopsy ordered

WASHINGTON — Montgomery County police are investigating the case of a 4-month-old baby girl found dead in the parking lot of a Motel 6 Sunday morning in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Gaithersburg police and Fire and Rescue responded to a call around 10:30 a.m. at 497 Quince Orchard Road for a report of an infant not breathing.

First responders found the baby girl upon arriving. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

According to a preliminary police investigation, the infant was with family members in a vehicle in the hotel parking lot before the call.

Authorities have interviewed witnesses, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ordered an autopsy to be completed in Baltimore. Detectives have labeled the child’s death as undetermined until the medical examiner’s office releases its findings.

Anyone with information that could aid investigators in this case is asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

The area where the child was found:

