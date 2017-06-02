Rockville man dead in I-270 motorcycle crash

WASHINGTON — A Maryland man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Interstate 270 just after 11 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Joseph Jones III, 26, of Rockville, was driving his Suzuki “at a high rate of speed” northbound on I-270 when he made an abrupt attempt to cross all four lanes of the highway and struck the guardrail that separates main and local lanes, Maryland State Police said in a news release.

Jones was ejected from his motorcycle and left unconscious. He suffered a number of injuries.

Local medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101.

