Funeral for teen shot the night before graduation

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) — Hundreds gathered for the funeral of one of two honor students who were found shot in a car in Maryland the night before their high school graduation.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2sjGVzc) a funeral for 17-year-old Shadi Adi Najjar was held at a mosque in Germantown on Wednesday. The teen’s body was then taken to a Muslim cemetery in Frederick.

Montgomery County Police Chief Tom Manger said Wednesday that the investigation is going in multiple directions and authorities need the public’s help.

Police answered a report of shots fired Monday night in a residential neighborhood in Montgomery Village and found the two with gunshot wounds in the car. Both Najjar and 18-year-old Artem S. Ziberov died. They were both students at Northwest High School.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com