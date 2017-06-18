502

Montgomery County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Body found in Maple…

Body found in Maple Lake may be that of missing child

By Reem Nadeem June 18, 2017 9:11 am 06/18/2017 09:11am
Share

WASHINGTON — The body of a child has been pulled from Maple Lake in Gaithersburg, Maryland. County officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the body but personal belongings of a missing child were found in the area.

Montgomery County officials say they started looking for the missing child at around 5 p.m. Saturday and a body was discovered in the lake around 10:30 p.m.

NBC Washington reported that the missing child is 13 years old.

According to County officials, the lake the body was found in is approximately the size of a football field.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
body found Latest News Local News Maryland News missing child Montgomery County, MD News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Body found in Maple…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Congressional Baseball Game at Nats Park

A day after a gunman shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and three others, Democratic and GOP ballplayers took the field at Nats Park for the Congressional Baseball Game.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Montgomery County, MD News