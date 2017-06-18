Body found in Maple Lake may be that of missing child

WASHINGTON — The body of a child has been pulled from Maple Lake in Gaithersburg, Maryland. County officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the body but personal belongings of a missing child were found in the area.

Montgomery County officials say they started looking for the missing child at around 5 p.m. Saturday and a body was discovered in the lake around 10:30 p.m.

NBC Washington reported that the missing child is 13 years old.

According to County officials, the lake the body was found in is approximately the size of a football field.

Update – MCFRS/HowCo DFRS boat teams & Spec Ops assisting MCPD w/ search for missing child at Maple Lake, Washington Grove pic.twitter.com/k6bR7lamLs — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 17, 2017

Update – Maple Lake, Washington Grove, Gburg, MCFRS w/ ongoing search in lake for missing child, some personal belongings found nearby pic.twitter.com/I6SpprbrIe — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 17, 2017

