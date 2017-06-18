Body found in Maple Lake may be that of missing child

WASHINGTON — The body of a child has been pulled from Maple Lake in Gaithersburg, Maryland. County officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the body but personal belongings of a missing child were found in the area.
Montgomery County officials say they started looking for the missing child at around 5 p.m. Saturday and a body was discovered in the lake around 10:30 p.m.
NBC Washington reported that the missing child is 13 years old.
According to County officials, the lake the body was found in is approximately the size of a football field.
