Tornado touchdown in Montgomery Co. leaves damage, residents displaced

By Hanna Choi June 20, 2017 7:19 am 06/20/2017 07:19am
An EF-0 tornado that touched down in the Northwood Park neighborhood of Silver Spring Monday afternoon left a number of people displaced and caused considerable damage in its wake.

WASHINGTON — An EF-0 tornado that touched down in the Northwood Park neighborhood of Silver Spring, Maryland, Monday afternoon left a number of people displaced and caused considerable damage in its wake.

At least two homes are completely totaled, according to officials.

The National Weather Service said the tornado, which had winds reaching 70 mph, was about 100 yards wide and lasted for about a minute from 3:48 p.m. to 3:49 p.m. Rated EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, the tornado blasted through Dennis Avenue, starting west of Edgewood Avenue to Eastwood Avenue.

“It looks like pretty significant damage due to some large trees down in this area,” Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Pringer told WTOP. Units arriving at the scene Monday afternoon faced live wires as well as downed trees, he said.

Two residents were taken to the hospital Monday with injuries that were not life-threatening.

“Their house is totaled — that family will be displaced,” Pringer said.

Several more families won’t be able to return to their homes until officials give the all clear. Most of the residential damage hit houses within a three-block area that included Northwood, Dennis, Edgewood and Woodridge avenues, authorities said.

Downed trees and power lines also caused problems following the storm.

Tens of thousands of customers were without power in the greater D.C. area Monday, with several thousand outages reported in Maryland, at least 25,000 outages in Northern Virginia and 1,400-plus in the District.

Below is a map of the area hit by the tornado.

