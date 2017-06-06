2 Germantown students fatally shot night before graduation

Detectives in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating the shooting deaths of two Germantown students. They were found dead inside a car in the Montgomery Village area on the eve of their graduation.

WASHINGTON — Northwest High School seniors are graduating today but they will be missing two of their classmates.

Detectives in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating the shooting deaths of two Germantown students. They were found dead inside their car in the Montgomery Village area Monday night on the eve of their graduation.

Police released the identities of the two male victims in a statement early Tuesday and are treating it as a double homicide.

Shadi Adi Najjar, 17, of Breezedale Lane in Germantown, and Artem S. Ziberov, 18, of Flag Harbor Drive in Germantown were slated to don their caps and gowns Tuesday, school officials told WTOP.

“For those of you who knew Artem and Shadi, we ask that you remember and celebrate them. They were both excellent students who had a positive impact on those around them, and they will be greatly missed,” Northwest High School Principal Jimmy D’Andrea said in a letter.

D’Andrea also wrote that there will be a support team of counselors at DAR Constitution Hall during the graduation ceremonies and at the school on Wednesday.

“It’s very sad,” said Eric Boyd, a Northwest alum and Prince George’s County middle school teacher from Silver Spring who was at Tuesday’s ceremony for his nephew. “And honestly, being a teacher, I’ve experienced some of this with my students. I know how other teachers are feeling, plus the parents. … It’s a heinous crime, honestly.”

He offered his condolences to both families and to anyone mourning the loss of Najjar and Ziberov.

Rayah Kaikai, parent of a Northwest 2017 grad and registered nurse, echoed Boyd’s sentiments and told WTOP that she thinks guns should be banned.

“Over here, people have very easy access to guns. I lived in Europe for some time and … guns [are] very rare to see on the streets,” she told WTOP.

Police said they received a 911 call from someone who reported hearing gunshots in the 8200 block of Gallery Court, just south of East Village Avenue, around 10:45 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Artem and Shadi’s bodies inside their Honda Civic.

Detectives urge anyone who may have information to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Solvers of Montgomery County is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to arrests. Submit a tip to Montgomery County Crime Solvers on their website.

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Below is a map of the area the victims were found.



WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this report.

