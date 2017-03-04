Principal responds to allegations against Montgomery Co. school bus driver

WASHINGTON — Letters are going out to parents of students at Rock View Elementary School following the arrest of a longtime Montgomery County school bus driver for sexual offenses.

In a letter to parents of Rock View Elementary students, Principal Kristine Alexander called the allegations against Salvador Rodriguez, 59, of North Kensington, Maryland, “disturbing and completely unacceptable.”

She wrote, “(The allegations) represent a serious breach of trust, responsibility, integrity and the law.”

The school plans to bring in a support team of school psychologists and counselors on Monday, according to the letter.

Montgomery County police detectives said Rodriguez had inappropriate sexual conduct with the two eleven-year-old victims on four separate occasions. Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave in February when school officials first learned of the allegations.

Rodriguez has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of third-degree sex offense and two counts of fourth-degree sex offense by a person in a position of authority.

Rodriguez has been working as a bus driver for Montgomery County Schools since May of 2006. He had been a bus driver for routes that included Rock View Elementary School, Newport Middle School and Albert Einstein High School.

Police said Rodriguez admitted to having inappropriate contact with the victims during a police interview.

Detectives are advising parents of children on his routes to talk their children, and call them at 240-773-5400 if they believe their child was victimized.

Read the principal’s letter below.

