After threats to Jewish institutions around the country, local people of different faiths gathered Friday morning at a Jewish Community Center in Rockville, Maryland, to show support to the community.

Members of different faiths were asked to stand and be recognized for their solidarity with the Jewish community on Friday morning at Bender Jewish Community Center in Rockville, Maryland. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

ROCKVILLE, Md. — At the same time the FBI announced the arrest of a Missouri man in connection with threats made against Jewish community centers Friday morning, a demonstration of solidarity was unfolding at a recently targeted center in Rockville.

Ron Halber, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, told the crowd in Rockville that since the start of the year 122 threats had been made against Jewish communities in the United States and Canada, including two in recent weeks made against the Bender Jewish Community Center, where Friday’s gathering was being held.

Halber sent a message to those behind the threats: “You will fail. We will continue to celebrate our Jewish faith and access and enjoy our institutions without reservation or hesitation.”

Montgomery County Executive Ike Leggett addressed the crowd gathered for the interfaith event by saying that the rest of the Montgomery County community cannot stand by while their Jewish neighbors are targeted.

“We cannot let them fight this fight alone,” he said.

Leggett also said that he plans to ask the County Council on Monday for emergency money to increase security at synagogues and community centers across the county.

Members of Maryland’s congressional delegation, including Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Reps. John Delaney, Jamie Raskin and John Sarbanes, attended the gathering.

“We won’t tolerate this behavior; we’re going to find the people who’ve done it, and they’re going to be held accountable,” said Cardin, referring to the bomb threats made against Jewish communities.

“It’s not enough to simply condemn the hate,” said Van Hollen, who urged those attending the gathering to reach out to police when threats occur. “We also need them to know that we’re on their trail, and we’re going to bring them to justice.”

Several of the speakers referred to lessons of history in combating hate. Montgomery County Council member Roger Berliner alluded to the persecution suffered by the Jewish people.

“As a Jew, at the core of our being, embedded in our DNA, we know what happens when national leaders marginalize anybody. We know what happens when national leaders denigrate “the other,” Berliner said.

Berliner added that it’s time to embrace “the other.”

Referring to the Jewish custom of leaving a seat vacant for a stranger at Passover, Berliner said, “We need to invite the stranger; we need to embrace the stranger; we need to love one another, ladies and gentlemen.”

At the end of the event, the stage was packed with men and women from the Jewish, Christian, Muslim, Buddhist, Sikh and other religious communities, all joining to offer support to one another.

