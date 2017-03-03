Fire completely engulfs Montgomery Co. home

WASHINGTON — Flames burned through a two-story house in Rockville, Maryland, on Thursday night. But the whereabouts of the home’s occupant are not known.

Fire crews responded to multiple calls of a fire in the 16100 block of Willow Lane around 10:15 p.m., said Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire & Rescue. Around 75 firefighters were on the scene and some nearby brush caught fire.

The fire had caused “total structural collapse,” Piringer said.

(1015p 3/2) 16100 Willow Ln, 2400 sq ft house, fully involved upon arrival of FFs, occupant status is currently unknown & unaccounted for pic.twitter.com/4qguA1CZ2L — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 3, 2017

ICYMI (1015p 3/2) 16100 Willow Lane, house fire, total loss, sole occupant is unaccounted for, Investigators will resume at daylight pic.twitter.com/VyOunCHw5i — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 3, 2017

