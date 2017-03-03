3:50 am, March 3, 2017
Fire completely engulfs Montgomery Co. home

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim March 3, 2017 3:36 am
WASHINGTON — Flames burned through a two-story house in Rockville, Maryland, on Thursday night. But the whereabouts of the home’s occupant are not known.

Fire crews responded to multiple calls of a fire in the 16100 block of Willow Lane around 10:15 p.m., said Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire & Rescue. Around 75 firefighters were on the scene and some nearby brush caught fire.

The fire had caused “total structural collapse,” Piringer said.

