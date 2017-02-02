3:51 am, February 2, 2017
Garbage truck fatally hits man using walker in Md. school parking lot

By Teta Alim February 2, 2017 3:48 am 02/02/2017 03:48am
WASHINGTON — The driver of a garbage truck fatally struck a pedestrian who was using a walker in Silver Spring on Wednesday night, police said.

The victim, who Montgomery County police say was possibly in his 60s, was in the parking lot of Cresthaven Elementary School on Cresthaven Drive around 5 p.m. The garbage truck was backing up in the parking lot when it hit the man.

The man died at the scene, police said, and the driver of the truck stayed at the scene.

Police will release the identities of the driver and victim once family members have been notified.

