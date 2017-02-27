6:47 pm, February 27, 2017
54° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Montgomery County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Fire damages Silver Spring restaurant

Fire damages Silver Spring restaurant

By Rick Massimo February 27, 2017 6:24 pm 02/27/2017 06:24pm
Share
The roof of the Mandarin restaurant, on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring, caught fire on Monday. (Montgomery County Fire and Rescue/Pete Piringer)

WASHINGTON — A fire at a restaurant in Silver Spring clogged traffic on Georgia Avenue Monday afternoon.

The fire began on the roof of the Mandarin Restaurant, at 8411 Georgia Ave., at Bonifant Street, at about 3:45 p.m. Monday, said Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer.

The fire was contained in about 20 minutes, Piringer said, adding that it was likely connected with some roof work done earlier Monday.

About 65 firefighters were dispatched to the fire, Piringer said.

WTOP’s Anna Isaacs contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Latest News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News silver spring fire
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Fire damages Silver Spring restaurant
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Montgomery County, MD News