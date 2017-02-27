Fire damages Silver Spring restaurant

WASHINGTON — A fire at a restaurant in Silver Spring clogged traffic on Georgia Avenue Monday afternoon.

The fire began on the roof of the Mandarin Restaurant, at 8411 Georgia Ave., at Bonifant Street, at about 3:45 p.m. Monday, said Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer.

The fire was contained in about 20 minutes, Piringer said, adding that it was likely connected with some roof work done earlier Monday.

About 65 firefighters were dispatched to the fire, Piringer said.

WTOP’s Anna Isaacs contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.