Montgomery County, MD News

Body of missing woman recovered in Potomac River

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens February 28, 2017 5:11 pm
WASHINGTON — The body of a woman who was reported missing earlier this month was recovered from the Potomac River, police said.

The body of 56-year-old Becky McCleskey was recovered from the water near Old Angler’s Inn in Potomac, Maryland, around 5:50 p.m. Friday. The Virginia resident had been reported missing Feb. 6 in the area of Great Falls, Virginia.

United States Park Police and Montgomery County police and fire departments conducted a two-day search for McCleskey after her vehicle was found in the parking lot at Great Falls National Park, said Park Police spokeswoman Anna Rose in a news release.

There is no indication of foul play, Rose said.

