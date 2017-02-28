Body of missing woman recovered in Potomac River

WASHINGTON — The body of a woman who was reported missing earlier this month was recovered from the Potomac River, police said.

The body of 56-year-old Becky McCleskey was recovered from the water near Old Angler’s Inn in Potomac, Maryland, around 5:50 p.m. Friday. The Virginia resident had been reported missing Feb. 6 in the area of Great Falls, Virginia.

United States Park Police and Montgomery County police and fire departments conducted a two-day search for McCleskey after her vehicle was found in the parking lot at Great Falls National Park, said Park Police spokeswoman Anna Rose in a news release.

There is no indication of foul play, Rose said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.