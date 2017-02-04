Armed robbery spree in Maryland leads to arrests

WASHINGTON — An armed robbery spree of drugstores and 7-Elevens in Montgomery County may have come to an end after four men were arrested.

The men were picked up early Thursday morning after Montgomery County police were called for an attempted robbery of a CVS on Georgia Avenue in Wheaton. All four men were charged with attempted armed robbery of the CVS.

Police say the men may be linked to a series — about eight other early morning armed robberies in Montgomery County at CVS and Rite Aid stores, 7-Elevens and a gas station. The robbery spree started on Jan. 20.

All four men — Ian Marquis Anderson, 19, of Temple Hills; Tyrek Montez Arrington, 19, of Clinton; Elhadj Malick Diallo, 22, of Rockville; and Dillon Rashad Lewis, 23, of Upper Marlboro — have been charged with armed robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felon.

They are being held without bond, but they are scheduled for a bond review hearing on Monday morning.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.