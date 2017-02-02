2 Montgomery Co. fires displace victims

Electrical wiring was the cause of the fire on Dowlais Drive in Rockville, Maryland on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)

WASHINGTON — Montgomery County firefighters fought two separate fires Saturday that displaced residents in each dwelling.

A house fire on the 2800 block of Urbana Drive in Silver Spring, Maryland started when a window air conditioning unit in a second-floor bedroom caught fire. The unit fell to the ground and ignited the house’s siding. Thirty-five firefighters were on the scene, and one family of four adults was displaced. Officials estimated more than $35,000 in damage.

Later Saturday, firefighters were called to the 13700 block of Dowlais Drive in Rockville, Maryland, where the first and second floors of a two-story house were on fire. Sixty-five firefighters were on scene. Two adults, one child and a dog were displaced.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said electrical wiring was the cause of the fire on Dowlais Drive, and damage is estimated at more than $400,000.

