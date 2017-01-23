5:01 pm, January 25, 2017
Police: Man charged in attack on grocery store worker

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 7:26 am 01/23/2017 07:26am
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Montgomery County police have charged a Gaithersburg man in an attack on a grocery store worker.

Police said in a statement that 45-year-old James Odum, a regular customer, walked into Food Express in Gaithersburg on Saturday morning, bought some food and left.

But police say he returned and grabbed a woman who works there, put a knife to her side and said he was going to kill her. The woman told police Odum tried to drag her from the store and was about to stab her when a customer came in, prompting Odum to flee.

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening. Police say Odum is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault. He’s being held without bond.

