Lockheed shows off autonomous vehicle tech

Lockheed Martin Corp. is pushing development of self-driving vehicles and other autonomous machinery for the military in industry from a growing operation in Littleton, Colorado.

The unit, with just more than 50 employees, is an outgrowth of the Bethesda-based defense giant’s purchase of a Colorado technology company 10 years ago

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) designated the Autonomous Systems office the center for the company’s development of technologies for self-driving ground transportation, autonomous drones, machine learning and machine vision.

Lockheed Martin Autonomous Systems recently moved into a new light industrial space with more parking for test vehicles and a warehouse with more indoor room to test fly autonomous drones, and enough office space to increase the number of people working there to more than 100.

“Even though we’re small, we’re growing,” said Jamie Adams, general manager for Lockheed Martin Autonomous Systems unit, said Wednesday at an open house…

