Woman, child hit by passing car in Md.

WASHINGTON — A woman was seriously injured Tuesday when a passing car hit her and a child as they were exiting a car in Aspen Hill.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. in the 13100 block of Park Lane Drive, said Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

Piringer said that the woman had exited the vehicle — which was parallel parked along Park Lane — and that she was retrieving the child out of the back seat when they were struck.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening but severe injuries to her lower extremities, Piringer said. She was transported by helicopter to the shock trauma unit at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized as a precaution.

A portion of Park Lane was closed for a few hours while police investigated. The driver of the passing car remained on the scene.

Media Info Line 240.777.2442 – ICYMI (315p) Parkland Dr & Independence St, pedestrians struck, mother & child, PD investigating, road closed pic.twitter.com/tIfctBJrfL — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 27, 2016

