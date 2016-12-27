11:39 pm, December 27, 2016
53° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Montgomery County, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Woman, child hit by…

Woman, child hit by passing car in Md.

By Jack Pointer December 27, 2016 11:27 pm 12/27/2016 11:27pm
Share

WASHINGTON — A woman was seriously injured Tuesday when a passing car hit her and a child as they were exiting a car in Aspen Hill.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. in the 13100 block of Park Lane Drive, said Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

Piringer said that the woman had exited the vehicle — which was parallel parked along Park Lane — and that she was retrieving the child out of the back seat when they were struck.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening but severe injuries to her lower extremities, Piringer said. She was transported by helicopter to the shock trauma unit at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized as a precaution.

A portion of Park Lane was closed for a few hours while police investigated. The driver of the passing car remained on the scene.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2016 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
aspen hill jack pointer Latest News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News pete piringer
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Montgomery County, MD News » Woman, child hit by…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New Year's traditions from around the world

Where do they break dishes? Where do they clean house? Different countries welcome in the new year in very different ways.

Recommended
Latest

Montgomery County, MD News