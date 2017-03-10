1:06 pm, March 10, 2017
WeWork kicks off $20M grant program in DC

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh March 10, 2017 12:49 pm 03/10/2017 12:49pm
In this WTOP file photo, a WeWork location at 1875 Connecticut Avenue in Northwest D.C. is seen. (WTOP/Jeff Clabaugh)

WASHINGTON — Co-working space company WeWork says it will kick off its “Creator Awards,” a yearlong, global competition for more than $20 million in grants, later this month.

WeWork, which currently operates eight co-working office spaces in D.C., says anyone in the D.C. area can apply or nominate others online.

Applicants don’t have to be WeWork members, and the grant competition is open to individuals, organizations, for-profit companies and nonprofits at any stage of business growth.

Finalists will present at one of WeWork’s “Creator Award” live events across the U.S., Europe and the Middle East.

The first event is March 28 in D.C.

The Creator Awards Global Finals will be held in New York City in November.

WeWork now has 100,000 members for its 138 existing co-working office spaces. Its members more than doubled in 2016.

The grants will be divided into three categories.

The “Incubate Award” is for individuals with an idea or project that needs funding. The “Launch Award” is for businesses or nonprofits that have launched but “are still learning.” And the “Scale Award,” is for businesses or nonprofits with a record of success that are ready for the next level.

Other locations for pitch events include Detroit and Chicago on May 25; Austin in June; Mexico City in August; and Berlin and Tel Aviv in October.

The final pitches will be Nov. 30 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Information about applying for the grants can be found on the company’s website.

