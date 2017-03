DEDUCTIONS

Americans are giving more to charitable organizations than ever, Stark says, and you can take those contributions off your taxes, as long as you follow a few rules: The organization must be a qualified charity, and if you’re claiming a contribution of $250 or more, you need a receipt, a bank record or (in the case of a donation by text) a phone record.

And you can deduct more than just the checks you write, Stark said. Clothes and household items in good condition can be donated up to their resale value (estimate what it would reasonably sell for). If you buy something at a charity auction, you can deduct whatever you paid that’s above the fair market value. And if you volunteer, you can deduct those costs, such as supplies, mileage and parking.

Working parents may be able to take a tax break for child care expenses, even day camp.

Job seekers may be able to deduct expenses such as resume printing and interview travel. If your job required you to move in 2016, your expenses may be deductible.

Making your house more energy-efficient could put you in line for a $500 deduction.

