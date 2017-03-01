11:18 am, March 1, 2017
69° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
3 ALERTS  

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » McDonald's halts trading ahead…

McDonald’s halts trading ahead of investor day

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 11:15 am 03/01/2017 11:15am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — McDonald’s Corp. says trading of its stock has been halted as it prepares to share its growth plans during its investor day in Chicago.

The world’s biggest burger chain has said it will give attendees a chance to walk through what it says its “experience of the future” will look like. The company has not yet provided further details about what it plans to share Wednesday.

McDonald’s has been working on a turnaround push under CEO Steve Easterbrook, who is trying to reverse declining customer visits in the flagship U.S. market.

Topics:
Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » McDonald's halts trading ahead…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Money News