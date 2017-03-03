9:53 am, March 3, 2017
39° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Markets Right Now: US…

Markets Right Now: US stock indexes are off to a mixed start

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 9:39 am 03/03/2017 09:39am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the day.

Investors will be listening for clues Friday on whether the central bank will raise interest rates again later this month.

Several companies were moving after reporting their latest quarterly results.

Costco slid 3.6 percent after the warehouse club operator reported earnings that missed estimates.

Marvell Technology rose 2 percent after the semiconductor maker’s latest earnings and outlook beat estimates.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped a fraction to 2,381. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 27 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,027. The Nasdaq composite gave up 3 points to 5,858.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.49 percent.

Topics:
Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Markets Right Now: US…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Money News