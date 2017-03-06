10:00 am, March 6, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS U.S. Supreme Court has sent the case of a Va. transgender teen who wanted to use the boys' bathroom in his school back to a lower court without reaching a decision.

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Markets Right Now: Stocks…

Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 9:40 am 03/06/2017 09:40am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, led by declines in materials companies and banks.

U.S.-listed shares of Deutsche Bank fell 2.3 percent early Monday after the big German bank said it plans to raise at least $8.5 billion in capital and sell a stake in its asset management businesses.

Mining companies were taking losses after China trimmed its economic growth forecast. Freeport-McMoRan slumped 4.8 percent as the price of copper fell.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 11 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,371.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 70 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,934. The Nasdaq composite declined 29 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,841.

Topics:
Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Markets Right Now: Stocks…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Money News