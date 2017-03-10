Interstate Group acquires American Red Ball

WASHINGTON — Springfield, Virginia-based Interstate Group Holdings Inc., the parent company of Interstate Van Lines, has acquired Indianapolis, Indiana-based American Red Ball World Wide Movers for an undisclosed sum.

Family-owned Interstate says the acquisition expands its presence to 40 markets across the country and adds 1,200 employees.

Both companies have been in the moving business for decades.

Interstate Van Lines was founded in 1943. American Red dates back to 1919.

Interstate says the deal will add $30 million in revenues and increase its national transportation fleet by 34 percent. Interstate will keep its corporate offices in Springfield, and jointly manage the merged companies from both Springfield and Indianapolis,.

Interstate also operates globally. The company has 17,5000 employees in 112 countries. It says it moves more than $1 billion worth of customer goods and property a year.

