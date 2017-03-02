5:20 pm, March 2, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Columbia, Maryland, three left lanes get by a crash involving a tractor trailer on southbound I-95 at Rt. 32.

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » How major US stock…

How major US stock market indexes fared on Thursday

By The Associated Press March 2, 2017 5:13 pm 03/02/2017 05:13pm
Share

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday, erasing some of the gains from a day earlier, when the major indexes soared to their latest record highs.

Banks and other financial companies fell the most. Materials and industrials companies also declined. Energy stocks fell along with the price of crude oil. Utilities and phone company stocks bucked the broader market slide.

On Thursday:

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 112.58 points, or 0.5 percent, to 21,002.97.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 14.04 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,381.92.

The Nasdaq composite slid 42.81 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,861.22.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 17.97 points, or 1.3 percent, to 1,395.67.

For the week:

The Dow is up 181.21 points, or 0.9 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 14.58 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 15.92 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 1.14 points, or 0.1 percent

For the year:

The Dow is up 1,240.37 points, or 6.3 percent.

The S&P 500 is up 143.09 points, or 6.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 478.10 points, or 8.9 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 38.54 points, or 2.8 percent.

Topics:
Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » How major US stock…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Money News