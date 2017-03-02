Home Depot has 1K seasonal jobs to fill in DC area

WASHINGTON — Spring is the busiest time of the year for home improvement chain Home Depot, and it says it has 80,000 seasonal jobs to fill this spring, including nearly 1,000 at its Washington-area stores.

Home Depot has another 600 seasonal job openings at its stores in the Baltimore region.

The retailer also says it has made it easier to apply for those jobs online.

“We want everyone to have an easy and convenient experience with The Home Depot, whether they’re shopping with us or applying for a position,” said human resources executive vice president Tim Crow.

It says the online job application process now takes about 15 minutes, using any device.

The seasonal jobs are at nearly 2,000 stores nationwide and 75 Home Depot distribution facilities. Jobs include customer service and sales, freight and receiving, store support and cashiers.

Home Depot says more than half of its seasonal hires last year turned into permanent positions.

See where in Washington Home Depot is hiring with this interactive map.

