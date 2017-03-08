2:33 pm, March 8, 2017
Money News

Great Falls ‘Chateau’ tops February’s most expensive home sales

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh March 8, 2017 1:33 pm 03/08/2017 01:33pm
A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

WASHINGTON — A 24,000-square-foot mansion on 5.5 acres in Great Falls, Virginia, called “Le Chateau de Lumiere” topped residential real estate sales in the D.C. region in February, selling for $12 million.

According to listing service MRIS, the newly constructed mansion, with eight bedrooms and 13 baths, sold for $2 million less than its listing price.

The 10 most expensive residential sales in the D.C. region ranged from $3.6 million to $12 million.

Seven of the 10 most expensive sales were in the District. Great Falls, Virginia; Chevy Chase, Maryland; and Potomac, Maryland, each had one of the 10 most expensive sales.

Click through the slideshow to see the 10 expensive residential sales in the D.C. metro area in February, courtesy of MRIS.

