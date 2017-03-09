4:04 pm, March 9, 2017
73° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » Grain mostly lower, livestock higher

Grain mostly lower, livestock higher

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 3:57 pm 03/09/2017 03:57pm
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. fell 2.50 cents to 4.25 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 7.50 cents at 3.60 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 1.95 cents at $2.6920 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 1.06 cents to $10.0040 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April live cattle was up .33 cent at $1.1630 a pound; March feeder cattle rose 1.56 cents at $1.2593 a pound; while April lean hogs fell .44 cent at $.6798 a pound.

Topics:
Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » Grain mostly lower, livestock higher
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Money News