Grain mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. fell 2.25 cents to 4.36 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 3.25 cents at 3.6950 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 1.50 cents at $2.6550 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans was declined 12 cents to $10.1475 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. April live cattle was off .20 cent at $1.1535 a pound; March feeder cattle fell .12 cent at $1.2395 a pound; while April lean hogs rose .88 cent at $.6805 a pound.