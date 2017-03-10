4:04 am, March 10, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT In Prince George’s County, outbound lanes of Suitland Parkway reopen at Forestville Road after crash.

Money News

Home » Latest News » Money News » German trade surplus narrows…

German trade surplus narrows as imports outpace exports

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 3:50 am 03/10/2017 03:50am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — German exports rose strongly in January but were slightly outpaced by an increase in imports in Europe’s largest economy.

The Federal Statistical Office reported Friday that exports were up 2.7 percent in January over December, while imports increased 3 percent, according to figures adjusted for seasonal and calendar variations.

January exports totaled 103.8 billion euros ($109.6 billion), while imports came in at 85.3 billion euros for a trade surplus of 18.5 billion euros.

Year-on-year, German exports to European Union countries were up 8 percent and to countries outside the bloc up 17.7 percent.

New White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said earlier this week reducing the U.S. deficit with Germany was “one of the most difficult” trade issues.

Topics:
Latest News Money News
Home » Latest News » Money News » German trade surplus narrows…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Money News